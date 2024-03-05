Revolutionizing Women's Welfare: Delhi Introduces Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana

The budget presentation for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the Delhi Assembly by Finance Minister Atishi Singh brought forward a significant initiative known as the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana. This scheme, inspired by the ideals of Ram Rajya, aims to provide financial assistance to women above the age of 18 in the national capital.

Under this scheme, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government plans to give ₹1000 monthly to eligible women. This marks a substantial effort towards the welfare and empowerment of women in Delhi. The allocation for this scheme is part of the larger Delhi budget for the fiscal year, which has an outlay of ₹76,000 crore.

To ensure the smooth implementation of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, the AAP government has allocated ₹2,714 crore in funds. This budgetary provision indicates the government's commitment to supporting women in Delhi financially.

The eligibility criteria for the scheme include being a woman above 18 years of age and a registered voter in Delhi. Additionally, eligible participants must not be members of any pension scheme and should not be government employees. However, the specifics of the scheme, including the starting date and the process for application, have not been fully disclosed by the Delhi government.

It's worth noting that the scheme's implementation is expected to commence after the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May, indicating a timeline for its rollout. Once operational, eligible women will receive ₹1000 directly into their bank accounts every month, providing them with financial assistance and support.

Overall, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana represents a significant step towards gender equality and women's empowerment in Delhi, aligning with the government's vision for inclusive growth and development.