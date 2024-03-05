Live
- YS Jagan says several development initiatives taking place in AP
- Gouru Charita Reddy, is set to attend the Babu Super 6 Door to Door program at Kalluru Urban 19th Ward
- Launch Book by Tavva Venkataiah
- ‘Gaami’ clears censor; gets ‘A’
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner inspects various sites in Vinayak Nagar
- Biomaterials contribute a lot to medical field: Expert
- Kesineni Chinni Promises Support for Poor and Weaker Sections in Vijayawada Parliament Constituency
- Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program was organized today in Bapulapadu Mandal
- Prof Saraswati re-appointed to advisory group of ‘Seafood Watch’
- Eluru: UBI organises Pinkathon
Just In
Revolutionizing Women's Welfare: Delhi Introduces Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana
- Delhi's Finance Minister presents the FY2024-25 budget, unveiling the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, offering ₹1000 monthly to women above 18.
- Learn about eligibility, budget allocation, and implementation timeline.
The budget presentation for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the Delhi Assembly by Finance Minister Atishi Singh brought forward a significant initiative known as the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana. This scheme, inspired by the ideals of Ram Rajya, aims to provide financial assistance to women above the age of 18 in the national capital.
Under this scheme, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government plans to give ₹1000 monthly to eligible women. This marks a substantial effort towards the welfare and empowerment of women in Delhi. The allocation for this scheme is part of the larger Delhi budget for the fiscal year, which has an outlay of ₹76,000 crore.
To ensure the smooth implementation of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, the AAP government has allocated ₹2,714 crore in funds. This budgetary provision indicates the government's commitment to supporting women in Delhi financially.
The eligibility criteria for the scheme include being a woman above 18 years of age and a registered voter in Delhi. Additionally, eligible participants must not be members of any pension scheme and should not be government employees. However, the specifics of the scheme, including the starting date and the process for application, have not been fully disclosed by the Delhi government.
It's worth noting that the scheme's implementation is expected to commence after the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May, indicating a timeline for its rollout. Once operational, eligible women will receive ₹1000 directly into their bank accounts every month, providing them with financial assistance and support.
Overall, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana represents a significant step towards gender equality and women's empowerment in Delhi, aligning with the government's vision for inclusive growth and development.