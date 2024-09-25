RG Kar case: Exhibits changed, evidence tampered with at Tala Police station, CBI claims

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday claimed at a special court here that the exhibits and evidence in connection with the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital were changed and tampered with at the Tala Police Station under the jurisdiction of which the state-run hospital falls.

The CBI also made a mention of the explosive claim in the remand letter for former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and the erstwhile SHO of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal. Both were presented at the special court on Wednesday.

"During the custodial interrogation of both the accused persons, new additional facts have emerged to the effect that some false records pertaining to the instant case were created/altered in Tala Police Station," the remand letter read.

On Wednesday, the CBI counsel demanded judicial custody for both Ghosh and Mondal in the rape and murder case till September 30. The counsels for both Ghosh and Mondal also moved bail pleas for their clients.

However, the judge of the special court rejected the bail plea and remanded them to judicial custody in this case till September 30. Incidentally, a crucial hearing on the rape and murder case is scheduled at the Supreme Court on the same day.

On Wednesday, the CBI counsel also informed the court that the investigating team members have already procured the DVR and hard-disc containing the CCTV footage of Tala Police Station and the same have been forwarded to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for examination.

The CBI counsel claimed that after the report from CSFL comes, it might reveal fresh clues about the rape and murder case.

He also said that after the CFSL report comes the investigation officials might seek fresh remand of Ghosh and Mondal for further questioning in the matter.