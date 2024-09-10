RG Kar Case: SC voices concern over missing paper

New Delhi: During Monday’s hearing on the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case in the Supreme Court, a crucial document related to the postmortem was highlighted. While emphasising that an autopsy cannot be conducted without it, CJI DY Chandrachud questioned the absence of the challan (the document filled up at the time of autopsy). Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, accepted that he could not immediately find the document, but assured to provide it to the court.

The matter was raised after an advocate asked whether the victim’s clothes were presented during the autopsy? CJI Chandrachud asked for a clarification on the document that goes with the body for autopsy post-inquest. When Sibal could not present it, the CJI said, “It is crucial because it includes a section detailing the clothes and items sent with the body, and we need to review that information.” The apex court also directed that all photos of the victim should be removed from social media immediately.