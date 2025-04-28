RG Kar horror: Victim's mobile number allegedly accessed via WhatsApp in CBI custody

The family of the junior woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, who became a victim of ghastly rape and murder within the hospital premises in August last year, raised a serious allegation on Monday that the victim’s mobile number was accessed through WhatsApp while the same mobile phone was in custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The matter came up for a hearing at a special court in Kolkata on Monday afternoon, where the counsel of the victim’s parents submitted a written synopsis of his observations on the CBI probe into the matter so far and in that written submission, this particular allegation was made.

According to him, the mobile number of the victim's junior doctor was accessed through WhatsApp a few months after the tragedy when the mobile phone was in the custody of CBI and then her name was “exited” from a WhatsApp Group where she was an erstwhile member.

Initially, the cops of Kolkata Police seized the mobile phone in the morning of August 9 last year when the victim’s body was recovered from the seminar hall within the hospital premises. However, within 10 days, the city police had to hand over that mobile phone to the CBI after the central agency took charge of the investigation following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

On Monday, the counsel of the victim raised the question of how the mobile number of the victim could be accessed through WhatsApp when the mobile phone itself was in CBI custody.

As the CBI counsel argued that the victim’s parents could have informed the investigating officials about their complaint, the judge of the Supreme Court advised them to do so.

In his counterargument, the counsel of the victim’s parents informed the court although previously the parents had provided the central agency with information, the latter did not revert to them about the progress of investigation on the basis of that information passed down to the investigating officials.