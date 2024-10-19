RG Kar: Hunger strike by junior doctors enters day 15

The fast-unto-death demonstration by a group of junior doctors against the ghastly rape and murder of their colleague at R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata has entered the 15th day on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a mega rally from the residence of the victim junior doctor at Panihati in North 24 Parganas district to Esplanade, the venue of continuing fast-unto-death protests by junior doctors, will be organised on Saturday.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF), the umbrella body of the junior doctors spearheading the movement against the R. G. Kar rape and murder, has invited the common people to participate in the rally, adding that there would be protest demonstrations at every medical college and hospital in the state, state-run or private, in support of their demands.

On Friday night, WBJDF cautioned the state government of resuming their total cease-work protest if their demands were not fulfilled by October 21.

The WBJDF has claimed the decision has been taken following discussions with their senior colleagues. Now, it is to be seen whether the state government, on Saturday, takes any initiative for fresh discussion with the protesting doctors to find out a solution for the continuing impasse which started when the body of the rape and murder victim was recovered from the R. G. Kar premises on August 9.

Meanwhile, sources in the state secretariat said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday conducted meetings with different bureaucrats of the state government especially those attached to the state Health Department enquiring about the progress of completion of the infrastructure-upgrading work at different state-run medical colleges & hospitals.

The Chief Minister directed that the pending work needs to be completed by October 25. A crucial hearing is scheduled in the Supreme Court after the Diwali vacation, during which, the state government is expected to give a report on the security and infrastructure upgrading work at the different medical colleges and hospitals.