RG Kar rape & murder: Calcutta HC to begin hearing parents' plea on probe next week

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court will hear, from next week, the plea of the parents of the R.G. Kar rape and murder victim questioning the progress of the probe into the crime.

With the Supreme Court, earlier this week, permitting a parallel hearing in the matter at Calcutta High Court, the counsel for the parents on Thursday approached the single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh again.

The matter will come up for a fresh hearing either on March 24 or the day next, court sources said. The petition on behalf of the victim’s parents is in relation to the nature of the investigation so far in the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier, when the victim’s parents approached Justice Ghosh’s bench, the latter was not agreeable to hear the matter since already the matter was being heard at the apex court.

Justice Ghosh observed that without the consent of the apex court, it would not be possible to hear the matter.

However, now the apex court has cleared parallel hearings before it and the high court, besides the one already continuing at a special court in Kolkata.

The body of the junior woman doctor was recovered from a seminar hall within the premises of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital on the morning of August 9 last year.

The initial probe was being conducted by a special investigation team of Kolkata Police, whose members also arrested the sole convict in the case and civic volunteer Sanjay Roy. However, later, the probe was handed over to the CBI following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Recently, a special court convicted Roy and sentenced him to life imprisonment. However, the CBI had already challenged this in the Calcutta High Court and demanded the death penalty for Roy.

Now, the CBI is carrying on the investigation in the angle of tampering with and altering the evidence during the initial phase of investigation by Kolkata Police and is expected to submit a supplementary charge sheet in the matter soon.



