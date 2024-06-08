Right leader at right time: Naidu

New Delhi : TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Friday endorsed PM-elect Narendra Modi as leader of the National Democratic Alliance.

Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu who proposed the name of Modi as the next PM said, "Balancing regional aspirations and national interests must run parallel while ensuring holistic development of all strata of society."



Naidu said Modi's rallies in Andhra Pradesh helped the TDP win 16 seats in the Lok Sabha. "Today, India is having the right leader at the right time, that is Narendra Modi. This is a very good opportunity for India. If you miss now, you will miss forever,” he said.

Naidu said on Friday that the committed and dedicated efforts of Modi addressing several meetings and a rally besides the lone public meeting organised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah had changed the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh which ultimately resulted in the massive victory of the NDA.

He expressed hope and confidence that the Centre would follow competitive federalism and help the states to contribute to the growth of the country so that India can become Viksit Bharat so that by 2047, the country could be at number one or number two position globally.

Stating that Indians are earning the highest per capita income across the globe, Naidu said: "I am confident that under Modi's leadership Indians will grow to the level of leading the entire world either in governance or otherwise."

Observing that Modi with his visionary leadership has taken several significant decisions in the past 10 years, Naidu said the nation is now standing at a crucial juncture. The country in the past 10 years witnessed remarkable progress and with Modi's dedicated approach it was now transforming into a global powerhouse, he added.

Recalling that he has been into politics for the past four decades, Naidu said he has seen several leaders but only Modi had made India feel proud. "Under his leadership the nation has turned into the fifth largest economy in the world,” he said.

The TDP chief said the nation should not miss this opportunity as India has been moving with the highest growth rate in the world for the past 10 years. India has the best advantages in Information Technology and the youngest generation besides an efficient leader. He said under Modi’s leadership India would become zero-poverty nation.

Recalling the ideals of TDP founder president NT Rama Rao, Naidu said NTR had always worked for the welfare of the people. "NT Rama Rao always used to say: “I do not know any isms except humanism."

This is a historic victory of the TDP and the NDA, Naidu said and thanked the BJP and Jana Sena for creating history in the state.