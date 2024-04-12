Rishikesh: Terrorists killed on their home turf says Narendra Modi

Rishikesh : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said under the strong BJP-led government at the Centre, the country's security forces are eliminating terrorists on their home turf. Addressing an election rally here, Modi said the echoes of 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' (Modi once again) were being heard across the country as people have seen the benefits of a stable government.

"Enemies took advantage and terrorism spread whenever there were weak and unstable governments in the country. But under a strong Modi government, our forces are killing terrorists on their own turf," he said.

The PM said he stopped the corrupt from looting the country and their anger against him was at its height. Modi said the "weak" Congress governments in the past could not strengthen the border infrastructure. Now, roads and modern tunnels are being built along the borders, he added.

The prime minister accused the Congress of questioning the entity of Lord Ram and opposing the construction of the Ayodhya temple. He added that the party was forgiven for this and invited for the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple but it chose to boycott the event. "Going one step ahead it has now publicly declared a war against Shakti in Hindu religion symbolised by revered goddesses like Maa Dhari Devi, Maa Chandrabadni and Jwalpa Devi of Uttarakhand," he said.



Such a declaration by the Congress will add fuel to the fire in the ongoing “conspiracy” to destroy the culture of Uttarakhand, Modi said, asking people to give a "befitting reply" to the opposition party. He was referring to a recent remark by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Modi asserted that the corrupt will have to go to jail and that he would not be deterred by any threats. Modi said strict action is being taken against the corrupt not only in the state but across the country. This is why the opposition has formed the "INDIA alliance" against him, he said. "On one side there is Modi, who says remove corruption. On the other side are those who say save the corrupt. All these people who have set out to save the corrupt listen carefully, no matter how many threats you give to Modi, the corrupt will have to go to jail. This is Modi's guarantee," he said. Modi said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are not about who will become an MP and who will not. "This election is about giving a new energy to the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.

