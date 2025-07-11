Rising Tennis Star Killed By Father In Gurgaon Home Over Academy Dispute

A promising 25-year-old tennis player lost her life in a shocking domestic violence incident when her father allegedly shot her multiple times at their Gurgaon residence on Thursday morning.

Radhika Yadav, who operated her own tennis coaching facility, was fatally wounded while preparing food in the kitchen of their three-story home in Sushant Lok II's Block-G area around 10:30 AM. The attack occurred when she was struck by three bullets in her back, causing immediate fatal injuries to vital organs.

Law enforcement officials have detained the accused, 51-year-old Deepak Yadav, and confiscated his licensed firearm following the incident. Initial investigations suggest the tragedy stemmed from ongoing family tensions regarding the victim's professional tennis academy.

According to police findings, the father had been experiencing significant emotional distress due to community criticism in their hometown of Wazirabad. Investigators revealed that local residents had allegedly ridiculed him for depending financially on his daughter's tennis academy earnings, which severely affected his mental state.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Yashwant Yadav explained that the father had repeatedly demanded his daughter close her tennis facility, but she consistently refused these requests. The family had experienced multiple arguments over this issue before the fatal confrontation occurred.

The investigation uncovered that Deepak Yadav claimed to have suffered from depression for approximately two weeks prior to the incident, struggling with what he perceived as social humiliation that damaged his personal dignity. His confession, documented in the official police report, indicated he could no longer tolerate the perceived shame associated with his daughter's independence and success.

Authorities are also examining whether a recent social media post by Radhika may have contributed to the escalating family conflict, as her father reportedly disapproved of the content she shared online.

The victim was a accomplished athlete who had graduated from Scottish High International School after completing her Class 12 commerce examinations in 2018. She began playing tennis during her school years and developed into a skilled competitor, achieving a ranking of 113th in International Tennis Federation doubles competition and maintaining a position within the top 200 ITF doubles rankings.

Despite recently suffering a shoulder injury that required ongoing physiotherapy treatment, Radhika had continued operating her tennis academy and mentoring young aspiring players. Her dedication to the sport and commitment to developing future talent made her a respected figure in the local tennis community.

This tragic incident highlights the devastating consequences of domestic violence and the complex social pressures that can lead to such extreme outcomes within families.