Rituals begin at Ram Temple complex

Ayodhya: Religious rituals commenced at the Ram Temple complex here on Wednesday to mark Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi, commemorating the second anniversary of the consecration of Ram Lalla’s idol, temple authorities said. In a post on X, Adityanath described the occasion as historic, saying Ayodhya was witnessing a significant moment as it marked the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Lalla’s idol.

“The installation of Shri Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple symbolises the end of centuries of struggle and suffering,” he said, adding that the moment represented the culmination of decades of devotion, the blessings of saints and the faith of 140 crore Indians. The chief minister said every devotee of Lord Ram was filled with contentment on the occasion. Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde had earlier said that Singh will also hoist a flag at the Annapurna temple, one of the seven temples located within the temple complex. Ram Lalla’s idol was consecrated at the temple on January 22, 2024, during a grand ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday hoisted a flag at the Annapurna Temple in the Ram Temple complex and joined prayers on the occasion of the second anniversary of Pran Pratishtha.- The veteran BJP leader was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Annapurna Temple is one of the seven temples in the Ram Temple complex.

The Wednesday event followed a programme on November 25, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted a saffron flag atop the Ram Temple, marking the formal completion of its construction.

Before reaching the Ram Temple complex, Singh and Adityanath prayed at the Hanumangarhi Temple here. Singh also prayed before the idol of Ram Lalla and participated as the chief yajman at the Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi programme, officials said.

The Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi rituals are scheduled to continue till Friday.