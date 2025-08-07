Rivers begin to recede but still above danger mark in parts of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Ganga, Yamuna, and Sharda rivers have started to recede but continue to flow above the danger mark at several places in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the State Flood Management Information System report, on Wednesday, the Ganga continued to flow above the danger mark at multiple points, including Kachhla Bridge in Budaun and Ghazipur, Ballia, Mirzapur, and Varanasi.

Its water levels were rising at Kachhla bridge and stable in Ghazipur, while it was receding in Chhatnag and Phaphamau in Prayagraj, Ballia, Mirzapur, and Varanasi.

The Ghagra river is also flowing above the danger mark in Ayodhya and at Elgin Bridge in Barabanki. Its water level was continuously rising in Ayodhya while being stable at Elgin Bridge, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Rapti River was flowing above the danger mark in Bhinga and Rapti Barrage in Shravasti. The Sharda river, flowing above the danger mark in Palliakalan (Lakhimpur Kheri), has begun to recede as well.

In Varanasi, the level of the Ganga river is receding at 4 cm per hour, officials said.

Varanasi District Magistrate Satendra Kumar said the water level of the Ganga has been decreasing since Wednesday.

"A total of 28 wards are affected by floods. Twenty-four relief camps have been set up, housing 4,500 flood-affected people," he said.

Kumar, along with Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari, visited the affected areas like the Harischandra Ghat, Harshad Ghat, Ravidas Ghat, Samne Ghat, and Gyan Pravah on Wednesday and inspected the relief works.

In Prayagraj, the water level of the Ganga and Yamuna receded below the danger mark on Thursday.

Prayagraj's Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Vinita Singh said that at 8 am on Thursday, the water level of the Yamuna river was at 84.08 meters in Naini, while that of the Ganga was at 84.19 meters in Phaphamau, 83.41 meters in Chhatnag and 84.41 meters at Bakshi Dam. The danger mark is 84.73 meters.

She said that since last Saturday, the water level of the Ganga and Yamuna remained above the danger mark, and more than 200 villages of the district and about 60 settlements of the city were flooded.