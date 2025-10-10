RJD promises govt job to every family

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday announced that if INDIA bloc, led by his party, comes to power in Bihar, it will introduce a new law to ensure that every family in the state has at least one member with a government job.

Speaking at a press conference in Patna, the former deputy chief minister said, “My first announcement is that for every family in Bihar that does not have a government job, a new law will be made to provide one. The Act will be brought within 20 days of the formation of the government, and within 20 months, every such family will have a government employee.”

Yadav claimed that during his 17-month tenure as deputy chief minister, he provided employment to thousands and had the groundwork ready for more. “I had promised government jobs in the last assembly polls as well. During my brief stint in power, five lakh jobs were provided. You can imagine what could be possible had I got a five-year term,” he said.

Accusing the ruling NDA government of ignoring the issue of unemployment for two decades, Yadav remarked, “The NDA could not provide jobs to the youth in 20 years. We will bring the Act within 20 days of coming to power, and implementation will be ensured in 20 months.”

He also alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government has been imitating his promises. “We had earlier said that the announcements made by Tejashwi are being copied by the government. This 20-year-old worn-out government did not even realise that unemployment is the biggest issue,” he added.