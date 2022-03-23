RJD smells conspiracy after AIIMS Delhi refuses to admit Lalu Prasad

Patna: After the refusal of AIIMS Delhi to admit Bihar's former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) strongly condemned the act of the premier hospital and said that ' there was a conspiracy behind this'.

Bhai Virendra, the RJD MLA from Maner and chief spokesperson of the party said: "It is a well-planned conspiracy against our leader Lalu Prasad Yadav for discharging him from the emergency ward and refusing to admit him in the hospital for further treatment."

"Our leader is suffering from multiple illnesses and the medical board of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi has referred him for the treatment in AIIMS Delhi. I don't know who those people are doing politics with a particular leader. The people of the country would not forgive them," Bhai Virendra said.

Lalu Prasad's health deteriorated on Tuesday. Hence, the RIMS administration of Ranchi after forming a medical board decided to send him to Delhi for better treatment.

Lalu Prasad reached Delhi in an air-ambulance. He was put under observation in the emergency ward of AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday night and discharged at 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Sources said that he was expected to return to Ranchi in a chartered flight which would take off from Delhi at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dr Vidyapati, the chairman of the medical board of RIMS told the mediapersons in Ranchi that Lalu Prasad was suffering from kidney failure apart from blood pressure issues, and high diabetes with sugar level reaching up to 270 level (Very High). He is also having heart-related problems, said the doctor.

Lalu Prasad is convicted in the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.5 crore from Doranda treasury in a fodder scam. His bail plea was recently rejected by the special CBI court. Hence, he was lodged in the jail. On health grounds, he is under observation of doctors in a special ward of RIMS Ranchi.