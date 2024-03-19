RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns as Union Minister

Live
Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) national president Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned from the Union cabinet on Tuesday, a day after NDA sealed seat-sharing pact in Bihar.
Patna: Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) national president Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned from the Union cabinet on Tuesday, a day after NDA sealed seat-sharing pact in Bihar.
While addressing the mediapersons in Delhi, Paras said: “When I interacted with the media five to six days ago, I said that I would wait till the seat-sharing formula in NDA is announced. I honestly served as an alliance partner in NDA. PM Narendra Modi is a big leader of the country but injustice happened with my party and me. Hence, I am giving resignation from the post of Union minister.”
“We will discuss with our leaders and workers of the party to decide the future course of action,” he said.
After the resignation of Pashupati Kumar Paras, Chirag Paswan said: “Time is powerful and not an individual person. Today, time has displayed its power. It has done the justice. I am ready to accept all challenges.”
JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar said: “The central leadership of BJP was negotiating with the alliance partners of NDA on the seat-sharing formula. JD(U) has no role in this matter. The central leadership of BJP and Chirag Paswan have taken the decision. It is a matter between Pashupati Kumar Paras and BJP. It is up to Pashupati Kumar Paras to decide where he will go. Nitish Kumar gave respect to every person.”
RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav, said, “BJP always neglects its alliance partners. BJP does not behave properly with its alliance partners. Pashupati Kumar Paras was treated just like a fly in milk. BJP used him, broke LJP in two parts and threw him away.”
The seat-sharing formula of the NDA in Bihar was announced on Monday. The BJP is contesting on 17 seats, JD(U) 16, LJPR five, HAM-S one and RLM one in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.