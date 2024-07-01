Live
- Pakistan told to expedite release & repatriation of Indian prisoners
- Singapore police seize 1.28 mn fund for scam
- Minister Ramalinga Reddy distributes pension order letters under "Prayaas" Scheme to BMTC Employees
- Shivakumar should become CM, says Cong MLA; CM Siddaramaiah points at high command
- For Sumbul Touqeer, best fashion choices 'strike a balance between style & comfort'
- Minister initiates pension distribution program in Velpumadugu village
- Renowned Stage Actor Jalla Sri Ramulu Remembered for His Iconic Role as Bhima in Pandavodyogam Play
- Lt Gen Sharma takes charge as GOC of Army Training Command in Shimla
- Will decide within 3 months on Old Pension Scheme for teachers: Ajit Pawar
- BRS MLA held, stopped from meeting student leader on hunger strike
Just In
Robbers loot Rs 50 lakh from Axis Bank in Bihar’s Sheikhpura
A daring heist took place at an Axis Bank branch at Sri Krishna Chowk in Sheikhpura District of Bihar on Monday, where the robbers made off with Rs 50 lakh.
Patna : A daring heist took place at an Axis Bank branch at Sri Krishna Chowk in Sheikhpura District of Bihar on Monday, where the robbers made off with Rs 50 lakh.
According to police reports, around 12 criminals assembled outside the bank before it opened for the day.
As soon as the bank opened, the criminals entered the premises, held the bank employees at gunpoint, and proceeded to execute the robbery.
They reportedly confined the employees to a single location within the bank during the robbery.
The criminals also snatched a bag belonging to a female customer before fleeing.
Police are scrutinising CCTV footage from the bank premises to gather evidence and identify the perpetrators.
Efforts are underway to nab the robbers and recover the looted funds from them.