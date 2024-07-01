  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Robbers loot Rs 50 lakh from Axis Bank in Bihar’s Sheikhpura

Robbers loot Rs 50 lakh from Axis Bank in Bihar’s Sheikhpura
x
Highlights

A daring heist took place at an Axis Bank branch at Sri Krishna Chowk in Sheikhpura District of Bihar on Monday, where the robbers made off with Rs 50 lakh.

Patna : A daring heist took place at an Axis Bank branch at Sri Krishna Chowk in Sheikhpura District of Bihar on Monday, where the robbers made off with Rs 50 lakh.

According to police reports, around 12 criminals assembled outside the bank before it opened for the day.

As soon as the bank opened, the criminals entered the premises, held the bank employees at gunpoint, and proceeded to execute the robbery.

They reportedly confined the employees to a single location within the bank during the robbery.

The criminals also snatched a bag belonging to a female customer before fleeing.

Police are scrutinising CCTV footage from the bank premises to gather evidence and identify the perpetrators.

Efforts are underway to nab the robbers and recover the looted funds from them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X