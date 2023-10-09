Robbery In South Delhi: Hungarian Tourist Targeted In Autorickshaw Heist

In South Delhi's Lodhi Colony, a distressing incident unfolded as a 57-year-old Hungarian national, who was traveling in an autorickshaw, fell victim to a robbery carried out by two individuals on motorcycles. The incident occurred at approximately 3 pm on a Sunday while the woman was en route from Humayun's Tomb to the Hungarian embassy.



As the autorickshaw approached the vicinity of Dayal Singh College, two men on a motorcycle approached from behind and swiftly snatched the woman's bag. This bag contained her mobile phone, a sum of Rs 12,000 in cash, and her bank cards. A senior police officer shared these details, highlighting the brazenness of the act.

Unfortunately, the woman was unable to record the registration number of the motorcycle, adding to the challenge of identifying the culprits. After receiving a complaint about the incident, the police promptly visited the scene to initiate an investigation.

A case has been officially registered under sections 356 (pertaining to assault or criminal force in an attempt to commit theft) and 379 (related to theft) of the Indian Penal Code. Law enforcement authorities are actively pursuing the investigation to apprehend those responsible for this robbery, underscoring the need for swift action in such cases.