Robert Vadra-linked 7 firms in Delhi named by ED as accused in money laundering case

Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, used as many as seven firms linked to him and registered at an address in Sukhdev Vihar in Delhi in a tainted land deal in Gurugram in 2008, shows a prosecution complaint filed by the ED. All the seven firms have been named as accused in the case.

In its complaint filed in a Special PMLA court, ED has shed light on Vadra’s several alleged illicit acts like false statement with regards to receipt of sale consideration, under valuation of the land and loss of stamp duty caused to the state government.

While alleging that Vadra received received Rs 58 crore as proceeds of crime (PoC) of the involved money laundering, the ED said its investigation led to the provisional attachment of 43 immovable properties, totaling Rs 38.69 crore, identified as direct or value equivalent to Proceeds of Crime.

The Special PMLA court has fixed August 28 to take cognisance of the ED complaint filed on July 17 and issued a notice to Vadra.

In the ED chargesheet, Vadra has been named as Accused Number 1 along with 10 others, including seven companies.

The ED alleged that Vadra's company Skylight Hospitality Private Limited, despite having less capital, bought 3.5 acres of land in Shikohpur, Gurugram from Omkareshwar Properties Private Limited for Rs 7.50 crore.

The probe agency claimed that Vadra virtually got the land for free. It said he had never issued the cheque to the seller of the land and the cheque mentioned in the sale deed did not pertain to the buyer, implying that Vadra never paid the money mentioned as sale consideration in the deed.

“Moreover, the cheque mentioned in the sale deed was much lower than the prevalent market rate which is evident from the fact that the seller itself was selling its other land in the nearby vicinity at much higher rates as compared to the rates mentioned in the sale deed dated February 12, 2008,” it said.

The probe agency said that despite the application stating 3.53 acres, only 1.35 acre were available for commercial licensing, below the 2-acre minimum.

“Nevertheless, Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) officials in Chandigarh proceeded with the application by including land designated for a sector road. Statements from DTCP officials revealed pressure from higher authorities to accelerate the process. The file also showed backdating and alterations to the sector road plan to help M/s SLHPL qualify for the licence,” said the ED complaint.

The other accused named in the ED prosecution complaint are: Satyanand Yajee; Kewal Singh Virk; Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited (now converted into Skylight Hospitality LLP); Sky Light Realty Private Limited, Real Earth Estates Private Limited (now converted into Real Earth Estates LLP), Blue Breeze Trading Private Limited, Artex, North India IT Parks Private Limited, Lambodar Art Enterprises India Private Limited (now converted into Lambodar Art Enterprises India LLP) and SGY Properties Private Limited (earlier known as Onkareshwer Properties Private Limited).