Role and Leadership of Women in the Mining Sector celebrated

Hyderabad: In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Ministry of Mines, in collaboration with CIL, organized the event "Celebrating Women in the Mining Sector." This initiative marks a significant step toward recognizing and empowering women in the mining industry. The event was attended by the Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, and the Minister of Women and Child Welfare for Telangana, D. Anasuya Seethakka. The gathering served as a gesture of appreciation for women’s contributions to the sector.

During the occasion, 46 outstanding professionals were honoured for their exceptional contributions to the mining industry. Women from prestigious organizations such as IBM, TATA, GSI, ADANI, Vedanta, various NGOs, and several public sector undertakings (PSUs) were recognized for breaking barriers and advancing progress in the field. The presence of women heads of mining departments from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat further emphasized the collaborative effort to enhance the roles and contributions of women in mining. The event featured two-panel discussions, where industry experts shared insights on the challenges and strategies for empowering women in mining. The first panel discussed, "Women’s Perspective on Inclusivity in Mining – Challenges & Way Ahead," explored barriers women face in the mining sector and ways to promote inclusivity. Moderated by Nirupama Kotru, JS & FA of the Ministry of Mines, the discussion emphasized the need for structural and cultural changes to ensure women’s active participation and leadership in the industry. Panelists shared their personal stories and presented practical solutions for creating a more inclusive and supportive environment. The second panel discussion focused on "Empowering Women in Mining – Inclusivity, Need, Approach, and Way Forward." It examined strategies to empower women and the necessary steps for creating a more inclusive mining sector. This session, moderated by Farida M. Naik, JS of the Ministry of Mines, addressed approaches needed to dismantle gender barriers and ensure equal opportunities for women in mining. Panelists discussed the crucial roles of mentorship, leadership, and policy interventions in establishing sustainable, inclusive opportunities for women to thrive in the industry.

The panel discussions underscored the importance of collective action to ensure that women are not only represented but also empowered to succeed in mining. From promoting mentorship and skill development to implementing supportive policies, the event reflected a shared commitment to creating a more inclusive mining sector.

The participants said that women's achievements are a testament to the growing presence of Naari Shakti in mining and inspiring future generations to step forward and lead.

The event reaffirmed the government and industry's resolve to continue creating opportunities for women and ensuring their growth and success in the mining sector. By highlighting the importance of empowerment, inclusivity, and leadership, the discussions served as a powerful reminder that women’s contributions are vital to the continued progress and success of the mining industry.





