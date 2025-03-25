Row Over DKS Comments On Constitution: Kharge attacks Nadda, Rijiju amid quota row

New Delhi: After a massive showdown in Parliament with the BJP over Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's remark, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said he would take legal action against Union ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju for making a "false claim" in the House.

Kharge claimed the BJP has been bringing up the Karnataka quota issue to "hide its corruption".

“JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju have lied to Parliament, and we are preparing to take action against them. They claimed that the Congress is providing reservation on the basis of religion which is completely false. BJP is the one which is making laws on the basis of religion.

We have never provided reservation to anyone on the basis of religion. Our leaders, Sardar Patel and Pandit Nehru, never touched upon this issue in the Constituent Assembly, but the BJP is raising this issue to hide its corruption,” Kharge said.

Parliament on Monday witnessed multiple adjournments amid ruckus between the BJP and the Congress leaders over Shivakumar’s reported remarks about “changing the Constitution”.