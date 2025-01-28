Row over open air public gym in SKCG

Berhampur : An open-air gym, set up by the municipality at the historic Sri Krushna Chandra Gajapati (SKCG) Autonomous College playground in Paralakhemundi in February 2023 and a display board naming it as a ‘public gym’, has snowballed into a controversy.

SKCG College principal Jeteendranath Patnaik sought removal of the gym from SKCG and renaming it as ‘open gym’ funded or sponsored by Paralakhemundi Municipality. The word ‘public’ must be omitted, the principal said.

In 2020, when Covid broke out, there was a proposal by Paralakhemundi Municipality to set up an open-air gym at SKCG College ground. The then principal allowed it so that the students of the college can use the gym. The open-air gym was set up on 128 square-metre area adjacent to SKCG playground at a cost of Rs 5.49 lakh, sources said.

But the present principal questioned the justification of setting up a ‘public gym’ on an autonomous college campus. “The fitness equipment gym has become a safety hazard. Maintenance of the gym and regular inspection of the equipment by the civic staff are paramount. If some gym equipment is broken and an unpleasant situation arises, who would be held responsible”, the principal asked.

The principal also expressed his displeasure over morning walkers using the SKCG ground. “I don’t know whether our students are using the playground or not. But sometimes, the playground becomes crowded”, he said.

“We are now planning to restrict public entry to our playground for two hours in the morning and evening. A decision has already been taken by the Governing Body,” the principal said.

The playground of SKCG College, founded under the patronage of Maharaja of Paralakhemundi, Goura Chandra Gajapati Narayana Deo, in 1896, is a morning walker’s delight. Over a hundred walkers, who come to the lush campus every day, swear by its beauty.

“Walking on this campus is the most satisfying feeling and it is the only field available in Paralakhemundi,” said an alumnus.