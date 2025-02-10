Royal Palace gets illuminated, enhances visual appeal

Berhampur: When the monuments of the 190-year-old Royal Palace in Paralakhemundi serve as a window to the past, Paralakhemundi Municipality has initiated the move to illuminate the structures in a way that enhances its visual appeal. The historical Gajapati Palace, popularly known as ‘Rajabati,’ is a priceless trove of Odisha where seeds were sown for formation of a separate Odisha. The palace witnessed movement for a separate Odisha State and many activities of Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Narayan Dev, one of the main architects of modern Odisha and the first Premier of the State from April 1 to July 18, 1937 and again from November 24, 1941 to June 30, 1944.

The palace area often becomes enchanting when illuminated at night, drawing locals and tourists alike. Night tourism, facilitated by thoughtful lighting designs, opens up new possibilities for cultural exploration.

The historical narratives are complemented by carefully orchestrated lighting effects, creating a magical atmosphere. This palace, which is considered as the pride of Odisha, incidentally was designed and constructed by the British engineer-cum-architect Seasol during the time of Maharaja Prataprudra Narayan Dev II, who happened to be the grandfather of Krushna Chandra Gajapati Narayan Dev. The construction work of the famous palace started in 1835 with an amount of Rs 4.5 lakh. It was completed in a span of over seven years in two phases. The palace is also reminiscent of the development of art, culture and literature of Odisha.

“LED lighting has emerged as a preferred choice due to its low heat emission and minimal UV radiation.

LED technology offers flexibility in colour temperature, allowing for precise control to highlight intricate details without compromising the building’s structural integrity”, said Goura Chandra Patnaik, In-charge Executive Officer of the civic body.

Historical buildings often boast intricate architectural details that tell stories of a bygone era.

Effective lighting can accentuate these features, breathing life into the craftsmanship and design. The lighting not only serves a functional purpose but also becomes an integral part of the storytelling process, inviting visitors to appreciate the historical narrative embedded in the building’s design, he said.

The integration of advanced technologies, sustainable practices and artistic creativity ensures that these illuminating endeavours not only respect the sanctity of history but also contribute to a vibrant and enlightened cultural landscape, Patnaik said.