Rs 16,000-Rs 20,000 monthly pay for outsourced staff in UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to pay outsourced employees in various departments and institutions a monthly honorarium of Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000.

It also gave a nod to improving the service condition of outsourced staff and extending reservations in such appointments.

The services of outsourced employees for government departments and institutions are managed through the Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Service Corporation, a non-financial, non-profit public company formed under Article 8 of the Companies Act, 2013.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, while briefing reporters on the decisions made at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a proposal to improve the service conditions of outsourced employees was approved.

The corporation will select service providers through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, he said, adding outsourced staffers will be engaged for 26 working days per month, receive their honorarium between the first and fifth of each month, and have a three-year appointment period.

In the event of an employee’s death during service, Rs 15,000 will be provided for funeral expenses, Khanna said.

He further said the reservation will be applicable in outsourcing-based appointments for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, Other Backwards Classes, ex-servicemen, dependents of freedom fighters, persons with disabilities, and women.

“Until now, the amount paid as honorarium or salary was deposited in the account of the service provider, leading to complaints that employees were not receiving their full wages,” Khanna said. “The government aims to ensure that outsourced employees receive respectable salaries, better service conditions, and the benefit of reservations,” he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the creation of 948 posts in three newly established state universities to strengthen their functioning, officials said on Tuesday.

These universities are Guru Jambheshwar University in Moradabad, Maa Vindhyavasini University in Mirzapur and Maa Pateshwari University in Balrampur.

The new posts include 468 temporary non-teaching positions, effective till February 28, 2026, and 480 posts to be filled through outsourcing.

The government said the move is aimed at strengthening administrative and functional operations of these universities, improving academic quality and generating employment opportunities for the youth.