Rs 37.81 crore to develop Shringaverpur Dham in UP

Prayagraj: In a bid to enhance the divine and majestic aura of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, the Yogi Adityanath government is spearheading a transformative rejuvenation of Prayagraj city and Shringaverpur Dham—the historic capital of Nishadraj Guhya, nestled along the banks of the Ganga.

The initiative aims to develop Shringaverpur Dham, the capital of Lord Ram’s devoted follower Nishadraj, as a hub for rural, religious, and spiritual tourism, adding new dimensions to the cultural and spiritual heritage of the region.

Once overlooked by previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, Shringaverpur in Prayagraj has been rejuvenated under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. This historic site, symbolizing social harmony, is now being developed as a center for rural tourism, along with religious and cultural tourism, giving it a renewed identity and significance. CM approved several key proposals. Among them is the plan to organize grand roadshows in major cities across India and abroad to promote Mahakumbh 2025. Additionally, the government sanctioned the purchase of 220 vehicles for the event. The preparations for Mahakumbh, set to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025, are underway on a mission-mode to ensure it becomes a grand celebration of Sanatan Dharma.