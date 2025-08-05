Live
Rs 9 lakh crore GST evasion detected between FY21-25
New Delhi: Central tax officials have detected cases involving nearly Rs 9 lakh crore in evasion of goods and services tax and frauds relating to input tax credit in the last five years between 2020-21 and 2024-25.
As many as 91,370 cases involving GST evasion of Rs 7,07,942 crore was detected by Central government formations in the last five years between FY21 and FY25. Of this, Rs 1,29,175 crore was recovered by voluntary deposits by the taxpayers.
