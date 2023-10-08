Live
Rs 900 Cr spent on Ram temple construction: Champat Rai
A sum of Rs 900 crore has been spent on the construction of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya between February 5, 2020 and March 31, 2023, said Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust secretary Champat Rai.
Rai said the Temple Trust still has got more than Rs 3,000 crore in their bank accounts.
Rai said that a total of 18 points were discussed at a meeting of the trust on Saturday.
These included the legal process to take donations in foreign currency. The Trust has applied for the permission of foreign contributions under FCRA.
Rai said Ram Katha Museum located on the banks of the Saryu will be a legal trust and 500 years of history of Ram Mandir and 50 years of legal documents will be kept there.
A religious committee has been formed for the consecration ceremony. The panel will decide on the Lord’s make-up, clothes and worship method of the deity according to Ramanandi tradition.
The panel will include Nritya Gopal Das, Govind Devagiri, Tejawar Swami, Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and four saints of Ramanand tradition of Ayodhya.