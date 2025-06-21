Rs70L bribe in MCD: AAP;seeks CBI and ED probe

New Delhi: The political storm brewing in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took a dramatic turn on Friday, as senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi State President Saurabh Bhardwaj leveled explosive allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of corruption and misconduct in the appointment of MCD officials.

Bhardwaj claimed that a ₹70 lakh bribe was paid to secure the post of Chairman of the South Zone in the MCD. He further alleged that a BJP woman councillor was subjected to inappropriate behavior by the newly-appointed Chairman, Umed Phogat. “The people of Delhi now understand why BJP was desperate to take control of the MCD,” Bhardwaj said.

Citing a letter dated April 18 addressed to Mayor Raja Iqbal, he said a BJP woman councillor had accused Umed Phogat of making obscene and offensive remarks. The same councillor also alleged that Phogat paid ₹70 lakh to secure his position as South Zone Chairman.

Bhardwaj expressed outrage over what he described as an attempt by the Mayor to “suppress a criminal matter,” calling for accountability not only from Phogat but also from those allegedly complicit in covering up the incident. “This is not a family dispute or an internal party issue. It’s a serious criminal matter that demands urgent action,” he said.

The AAP leader questioned Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Mayor Raja Iqbal, demanding clarity on where the money came from and who received it.