RSS affiliate stages protest rally in Kolkata against post-poll violence in Bengal

Kolkata : 'Bongo Bibek', an apolitical platform with affiliation to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), took out a protest rally in Kolkata on Monday against reports of continuing post-poll violence in the state.

The rally started from Wellington Square and culminated on Rani Rashmoni Road with hundreds of people taking part in it.

The organisers claimed it to be an apolitical rally as they asked people to raise their voices in protest against the continuing post-poll violence in the state.



“There are many people who have more good sense than the so-called intellectuals. We invited them to join the rally and raise their voices so that the conscience of the state administration and the ruling party is shaken and the menace of post-poll violence is stopped,” said an organiser.



The participants at the rally carried posters with slogans like 'Save Democracy, Save West Bengal', 'Violence, Hatred, and Terror: Three cards of Trinamool Congress', and 'Rapists and murderers have no place in the state of Rabindranath Tagore', among others.



“The Lok Sabha elections were held across the country. But West Bengal is the only place to be hit by post-poll violence. The state administration is turning a blind eye to the matter. That's why we decided to hit the streets as a mark of protest. If necessary, we will take out similar rallies in the future as well,” said another organiser.