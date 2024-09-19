RSS, BJP want to make hatred key mantra of democracy: Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the entire RSS-BJP leadership of encouraging a “well-planned campaign” of making statements inciting violence against Rahul Gandhi and not taking any action on the matter. She claimed that verbal and ideological violence against Rahul Gandhi was increasing as he is raising the voice of people more strongly.

“Is raising the voice of crores of Dalits, backward, tribals and poor people of the country such a big crime that BJP has started threatening the Leader of Opposition ‘that his fate would be like that of his grandmother’?” the Congress general secretary said.

“One after the other, violent, indecent and inhuman statements prove that this is an organized and well-planned campaign which is extremely dangerous for the democracy of the country,” she added.

“Even more dangerous is the prime minister, home minister and the entire RSS-BJP leadership encouraging it and not taking any action,” Priyanka Gandhi said. Do the people of the RSS-BJP now want to make violence and hatred the key mantra of democracy? she asked.

Earlier, the Congress filed a police complaint over the recent statements of the leaders belonging to the ruling NDA targeting Rahul Gandhi, alleging that they were aimed at jeopardising his security and disturbing peace in view of the polls in Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana.