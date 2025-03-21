RSS report flags violence against Hindus in B'desh; calls for peace in Manipur

New Delhi: The attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and the flare up in Manipur figure prominently in an RSS report which, under the section on ‘Present National Scene’, highlights human suffering due to violence.

“The barbaric attack on the Hindu community and other minorities by religious fanatics during the political movement for change of power in our neighbouring country Bangladesh is highly condemnable,” said the report.

The RSS - the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP - hails the resilience of the Hindus in Bangladesh for standing firmly against the attacking forces on the strength of its own self-confidence.

“The situation there continues to be serious. The safety of the lives and property of Hindus is in danger,” said the Report, adding that the incidents there have been shameful by any standard of humanity and democracy in a civilised society.

The Annual Report 2024-25 of the RSS, released at the on-going Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sahaba, Bengaluru, goes on to note that with the joint efforts of Sangh Swayamsevaks and many other organisations, programmes were held at many places across the country to denounce the fanatic forces responsible for the situation in Bangladesh.

“The Bharatiya government also urged the Bangladesh government to protect Hindus and tried to create global opinion in this direction,” said the RSS, appreciating the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

While referring to Manipur violence, the Sangh requested that all the communities of the state should leave aside their anguish and distrust and make a conscious effort for social unity with mutual brotherhood.

Noting that Manipur, the country's eastern border state, has been passing through a disturbed situation for the past 20 months, the Sangh’s report highlighted how Sangh inspired social organisations offered relief and succour to affected people and maintained constant contact with various communities and tried to control the situation by giving the message of maintaining patience.

The RSS also appreciated the efforts of the Narendra Modi government in tackling the Manipur situation.

"A few action-oriented decisions taken by the Central Government at political and administrative level in the recent past, have raised hopes towards the improvement of the situation. But it will take long time for a natural atmosphere of cordiality and trust to emerge," said the report.

Recently, while talking to AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman in a podcast, PM Modi said that the RSS had played a crucial role in shaping him.

"Through the RSS, I found a life of purpose. Then I was fortunate to spend some time among the saints, which gave me a strong spiritual foundation. I found discipline and a life of purpose,” he said.

The Prime Minister also showcased the social causes for which RSS, over the past 100 years, has devoted its energy, touching lives of tribals, women, labourers and youth.



