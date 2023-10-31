RSS, VHP cadres to reach Ayodhya on Jan 30 to avoid congestion

Varanasi: The cadres of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and frontal wings from Kashi prant (regional) unit will get an opportunity to reach Ayodhya on January 30 to offer prayers at the new Ram temple.

After the consecration of Ram Lalla at the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, the VHP vice-president and general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, Champat Rai said, “A 45-day programme has been chalked out. In these 45 days, 50 lakh people will be reaching Ayodhya in phases. As per the itinerary, the Kashi region unit’s turn will come on January 30.”

Rai said that on January 22, a total of 140 seers of different sects from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Prime Minister, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, families of those who sacrificed their lives during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and other dignitaries will take part in the consecration at the newly built sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya.

As the capacity of the venue is sufficient to accommodate only 8,000 people, he said, different dates were fixed for each regional unit to arrive in Ayodhya by ensuring arrangements of food and lodging for 25,000 visitors every day.

As per the plans for the proposed consecration, Rai said, “200 workers will reach Ayodhya on November 4. They will leave Ayodhya on November 5 with urns containing Akshat (rice) for their respective places. The same Akshat will be distributed as an invitation for reaching Ayodhya.”