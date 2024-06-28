  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Russia to respond to US drone operations over Black Sea

Russia to respond to US drone operations over Black Sea
x
Highlights

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov has directed the general staff of the Russian armed forces to propose a plan responding to US drone operations over the Black Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Friday in a post on social media

Moscow: Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov has directed the general staff of the Russian armed forces to propose a plan responding to US drone operations over the Black Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Friday in a post on social media.

The ministry highlighted an increase in the frequency of US strategic drone flights over the Black Sea, which are conducting reconnaissance and targeting high-precision weaponry supplied to Ukrainian forces by Western countries, reports Xinhua news agency.

These drone flights heighten the risk of incidents involving Russian Aerospace Forces' aircraft, thereby increasing the likelihood of direct confrontation between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Russia, said the ministry.

"This indicates a growing involvement of the US and NATO countries in the Ukraine conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime," it said, adding that "NATO countries will bear responsibility for these actions."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X