Sachin Pilot files nomination from Tonk with a show of strength; says, ‘I was told, forgive and move ahead’

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot filed his nomination for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Tonk on Tuesday.

Before filing the nomination papers Pilot told the media, “I have been asked to forgive everyone and move ahead, I am moving ahead on this line. We have no differences of opinions, no differences, and no factions.”

In a major show of strength Pilot arrived with thousands of workers to file his nominations for the elections.

He offered prayers at the Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple before kicking off the rally at around 11:30 am from the Sawai Madhopur intersection in Tonk.

Thousands of workers including MLA Dr. Raghu Sharma, Prashant Bairwa, Rakesh Pareek, Khiladi Lal Bairwa, Tonk in-charge Anil Chopra were present in Pilot's nomination rally.

Welcome gates were made at various places in the market for the rally. Sharma sprung a surprise by remaining present in the rally as he comes from the Ashok Gehlot camp.

Pilot spoke to the media before filing his nomination and answered questions regarding the Congress’ choice for the Chief Minister’s post after winning the elections.

Pilot said, “The Congress never announces all this in advance. After getting the majority, the party high command decides who will lead. The party stands with every candidate.”

He added that there was no groupism in the party and “there is only one group of Sonia Gandhi, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.”