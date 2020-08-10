NEW DELHI: Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital amid indications of a possible breakthrough.

Top Congress sources said the meeting took place a little after noon at Rahul Gandhi's residence and a "positive outcome" was expected.

Sources also confirmed to news agency PTI that Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the Congress after he and some MLAs loyal to him rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Congress sources said that veteran party leader Ahmed Patel had pitched in to resolve the issue that had threatened the survival of the Gehlot government after the Pilot camp's revolt.