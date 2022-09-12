'Sachin Pilot Zindabad' drowns out Gehlot ministers during immersion of Bainsla's ashes

Jaipur: The ashes of Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, who played an important role in the Gurjar reservation movement, were immersed in the holy waters of Pushkar at around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Earlier, a MBC society (most backward classes including Gurjar, Rebari, Raika, Dewasi, Gadaria, Banjara, Gadri, Gayari, Gadolia Luhar) meeting was held at Pushkar's Mela Ground. As soon as Minister of State for Sports Ashok Chandna came to deliver his speech, people started protesting by hurling shoes and other items. Supporters started raising slogans of "Sachin Pilot Zindabad".

The statue of Colonel Bainsla installed in Gurjar Bhawan was unveiled on Monday. After this the meeting started at around 10 a.m.. During this the contribution of Colonel Bainsla was remembered. State president of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Vijay Bainsla and others took care of the arrangements at the meeting venue. Flowers were showered at the meeting place.

Slogans of "Sachin Pilot Zindabad" were heard from the very beginning at the programme. Protests started when Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat came to deliver her speech. She announced the opening of a college in the name of Colonel Bainsla at Karauli but people did not allow her to continue as they raised slogans of "Sachin Pilot Zindabad". However, Rawat managed to deliver the speech.

After this, Minister of State for Sports Ashok Chandna came to speak. The supporters created a ruckus, throwing shoes and other items. Again they started raising slogans in favour of Pilot. Police and others pacified them but Chandna had to leave the speech midway.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP State President Satish Poonia, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod, Ajmer MP Bhagirath Chaudhary, CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot, RTDC Chairman Dharmendrasinh Rathod, BJP OBC Cell State President Omprakash Bhadana, MLA Vasudev Devnani were also present at the programme.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was unable to attend the ceremony. When Satish Poonia reached the stage, slogans favouring Pilot were raised.

The ashes of Colonel Bainsla reached the pilgrimage city of Pushkar on Saturday night after passing through 75 assembly constituencies in 25 days.

While the Gurjar community considers Pilot to be their leader, Gehlot elevated two leaders from his camp, Ashok Chanda and Shakuntala Rawat, to cabinet rank who come from Eastern Rajasthan. However, the society on Monday was seen rejecting the duo at the community function and raised slogans in favour of Pilot.