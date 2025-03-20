Safe return of Sunita: Celebration of science, tech, say experts

New Delhi: As Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams along with colleague Butch Wilmore landed safely from space after nine long months, experts on Wednesday hailed their journey as a celebration of science and technology.

“Everything went well and now they are back and I think it’s in celebration of science and technology and how they conquered lots of challenges while in space,” Dr P.K. Ghosh, Space strategist, told IANS.

Calling it “a big achievement”, Ghosh said that behind each flight from space “hundred and thousand people are working”.

“An unforgettable moment! The safe return of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, symbolises human resilience, teamwork, and the spirit of exploration,” said scientist Narottam Sahoo, an Advisor at the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology, in a post on X.

“This remarkable journey highlights how science, precision, and teamwork make space exploration possible.

“Every mission inspires us, proving that with determination and innovation, even the most challenging journeys can end with a safe landing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ghosh noted the risks and challenges involved during the landing of a spacecraft.

“The angle of descent is very important. If the angle is less than what the spacecraft can negotiate, it will go somewhere else,” Ghosh said.

“If it comes sharply down, the spacecraft can even break. So, it must be absolutely correct,” he added

Further, Ghosh mentioned that “when the spacecraft comes to the Earth in the atmosphere, there is intense friction because of the temperature outside”.