Saini meets PM; discusses growth, welfare schemes

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Nar-endra Modi in New Delhi. During the meeting, Haryana’s current development works, welfare schemes and future projects were discussed in detail. The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister of the state’s progress, emphasizing that with the Central Government’s policies and support, Haryana has been achieving remarkable milestones across various sectors. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Haryana is continu-ously moving forward as a ‘double engine’ government and the citizens of the state are getting ben-efits in areas like education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, industry and social welfare. He said that the State Government is working for the inclusive development of every section of the society guided by the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’.

Ayushman: Payments to hospitals in process

Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Sudhir Rajpal, held a detailed meeting with representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Haryana, to address their concerns regarding delayed pay-ments under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He assured them that the state government is actively releasing payments to empanelled hospitals and remains fully committed to resolving all outstanding issues.

Dr. D.S. Jaspal, former National Vice-President of the IMA Headquarters and former President of the IMA Haryana State Chapter, said he was not at all in support of the call for a strike. He said, “The government has already initiated the release of pending payments and has assured us that all our concerns will be addressed in a time-bound manner.” Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer, A. Sreenivas said that the Election Commission of India has published the draft electoral roll for Bihar on August 1, 2025, with the aim of ensuring accuracy in the voter list.

Rules for contractual employees

The Haryana Government has notified the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Rules, 2025. These rules have been notified under sub-section (1) of Section 10 of the Haryana Con-tractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024 (17 of 2024).