Saini’s multiple welfare initiatives for Goswamis

Chandigarh: On the auspicious occasion of Goswami Tulsidas Jayanti, a grand state-level function was organised on Friday at Sant Kabir Kutir, the residence of Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini. The event witnessed the participation of prominent representatives from the Goswami community along with a large gathering from across the state.

The Chief Minister made a significant announcement, stating that the Haryana Government will write to the OBC Commission recommending the inclusion of the Gosain community in the Central OBC list.

He further announced that one prominent ‘Chowk’ (roundabout) in the state and a large library to be established in Hisar will be named after Goswami Tulsidas Ji. Additionally, the Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs.31 lakh from his discretionary fund for the Dharamshala of the Goswami Samaj Sabha being constructed in Kurukshetra.

DCs to treat all plaints with seriousness

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed all Deputy Commissioners to treat every public complaint received under the Samadhan Shivirs, whether minor or major, with utmost seriousness and ensure their prompt resolution. He said that timely redressal would not only provide relief to the public but also strengthen trust in the administration.

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners via video conferencing here today, during which the progress of grievance redressal under the Samadhan Shivirs was reviewed.

Eligibility certificates to Prajapati community

Haryana Chief Minister Saini will distribute ‘Eligibility Certificates’ (Patrata Pramaan Patra) to eligible families of the Kumhar/Prajapati community at a state-level ceremony to be held in Kurukshetra on August 13.

Giving information, a government spokesperson said along with the Chief Minister, various ministers of the state, Members of Parliament, and senior public representatives will distribute certificates to eligible families at district-level programmes across all districts.

He informed that Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan will distribute eligibility certificates in Karnal district, while Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Sh. Krishan Lal Middha will do so in Jind district.

Haryana sets new benchmark in forensics

Haryana Government has taken numerous steps to upgrade State and Regional FSL infrastructure, the State is fully geared to meet the demands of the New Criminal Laws, emerging as a model of capacity, and scientific precision.

While stating this here today, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Dr. Sumita Misra, said that Haryana’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has significantly reduced its backlog of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases. The FSL has cut its pending cases significantly. The lab is now processing cases faster than new ones are being submitted. This impressive progress puts Haryana on a path to having zero pending cases by September 2025, an achievement that is uncommon for forensic labs in the country.