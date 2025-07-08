Samal set to be re-elected Odisha BJP chief

Bhubaneswar: Manmohan Samal is set to be re-elected as Odisha BJP president as he was the lone person to file nomination paper for the post on Monday. Samal, the incumbent State party president, filed the nomination paper for the post before Odisha BJP Election Officer and MP Pratap Sarangi in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, party’s central observer Sanjay Jaiswal and other senior leaders. Samal was the lone leader to file nomination papers for the Odisha BJP president’s post, the process for which was completed at 3.30 pm. Apart from Samal, many other leaders also filed their nomination papers for the post of BJP National Council Member. Party sources said Samal, a former minister in the BJD-BJP alliance government, will be declared elected unopposed on Tuesday. He is likely to be rewarded for his contribution to the party which under his leadership defeated the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) headed by Naveen Patnaik in the Odisha Assembly elections in 2024.

Samal was given charge of the party president on an ad hoc basis in 2023 barely a year ahead of the general elections. The BJP in Odisha under Samal’s leadership won 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the State and secured an absolute majority in the Odisha Assembly to form government in the State.

The BJP won 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly while Naveen Patnaik’s BJD secured 51 seats followed by Congress 14 seats, Independents 3, and CPI(M) 1. However, Samal himself lost the Assembly election from Chandabali constituency in Bhadrak district.

Samal was earlier Odisha BJP president for three terms from November 1999 to October 2000, October 2000 to May 2004 and March 2023 to July 2025. Samal was a Rajya Sabha member between 2000 and 2004. He was also elected to the Odisha Assembly from Dhamnagar Assembly constituency in 2004. Samal was the Minister for Revenue and Food Suppliers & Consumer Welfare departments of Odisha from 2004 to 2008.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari welcomed the unanimous decision. He said Samal’s leadership would provide stability, continuity and strength to the party. Citing his vast political experience, Pujari said the decision reflects the collective confidence of the party in Samal’s ability to steer the BJP through future elections and organisational expansion.

The Revenue Minister further said the party leadership felt that his experience should be utilised effectively over the next three years to strengthen the BJP in Odisha. This move aims to ensure unity and readiness for upcoming elections, including the panchayat and municipality polls.

Former BJP State president Basant Panda also welcomed Samal’s unopposed nomination as Odisha BJP president, calling it a reflection of the party’s internal discipline and collective faith in leadership. Speaking to mediapersons, Panda said Samal is a dedicated and committed leader and the organisation has shown faith in his capabilities.