Samanta gets Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Award

Kokrajhar (Assam): Eminent educationist, social reformer and founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta, on Friday received the prestigious Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Award 2025. The award was presented to Samanta in Kokrajhar by Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Trust.

The award recognises Samanta’s significant contributions to society through education and social empowerment. The award is named after Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, a revered spiritual leader and social reformer of Bodo community, widely known as the “Mech Gandhi of Assam,” who dedicated his life to the propagation, preservation and promotion of education.

Every year, in his memory, this award is presented to distinguished individuals who have made remarkable contributions in various fields. Samanta was chosen for this honour on the occasion of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma’s 166th birth anniversary. Its core objective is to uphold the values of peace, social reform and non-violence propagated by Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma.

Samanta received a citation, a memento and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh. In a noble gesture, Samanta donated the entire award money back to the Trust for its development.

Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the award, Samanta thanked the Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Trust and reaffirmed his commitment to further accelerate his mission of empowering society through education.