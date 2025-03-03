Samrat Choudhary presents Rs 3.16 lakh crore Bihar Budget for 2025-26

Patna : Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday presented a Rs 3.16 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the Legislative Assembly.

The budget prioritises economic growth, infrastructure, welfare programs, and education, with significant allocations for rural development, healthcare, and women's empowerment.

Choudhary said that this year’s budget is Rs 38,000 crore higher than the previous year. He noted that the fiscal deficit remains below the prescribed 3 per cent limit, while estimated government revenue stands at Rs 2.60 lakh crore -- Rs 34,000 crore more than last year.

Key allocations include Rs 25,262 crore for economic services and Rs 1,000 crore for the Bihar Student Credit Card scheme.

The government will also repay Rs 2,819 crore in loans this year, of which Rs 1,600 crore will be covered by the Centre.

The government will launch a Pink Bus Service in major cities, exclusively for women, with female drivers and conductors.

A "Mahila Hut" in Patna will support women entrepreneurs. Scholarships for SC/ST and backward students will be doubled.

A Cancer Hospital will be established in Begusarai, which has the highest number of cancer patients in Bihar.

New degree colleges in every block, hostels for working women, and dental colleges under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model will be established.

The government has announced the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Tur, Moong, and Urad dal. Rs 4,012 crore has been allocated to Panchayati Raj bodies and Rs 2,160 crore to municipal bodies to ensure balanced rural and urban growth.

Flights from Purnea Airport will commence within three months, the Finance Minister said.

Before presenting the budget, Choudhary performed a religious ritual at his home’s Devsthal (prayer space).

With assembly elections approaching, this pre-election budget appears aimed at bolstering Nitish Kumar’s governance image and showcasing Bihar’s cooperation with the Centre under PM Narendra Modi. The focus on women, farmers, youth, and infrastructure suggests an effort to appeal to a broad voter base.

Following the budget speech, CM Nitish Kumar was visibly pleased, applauding Choudhary and patting him on the back. Ruling party members were seen cheering in the House after the budget announcements.