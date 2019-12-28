Sandeep Dikshit: Half of police force corrupt

New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, on reports that police vandalised the house of a Muslim family in Muzaffarnagar (UP) and told them 'You've only 2 places, Pakistan or Kabristan': "Aadhe se zyada police toh hamari bhrasht hai, vo apna bhrashtachar kaise mitayen? More than half of our police force is corrupt.

So, how will they end corruption? "Toh sabse pehle aap rashtravadi type ka nara lo, dikhao ki hum aisa kaam karte hain jisme sawal na poocha jaye. So, first of all, they will shout nationalistic slogans and show they are involved in the kind of work that doesn't allow questions to be raised.