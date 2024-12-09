Sanjay Malhotra Appointed as the New RBI Governor

Delhi: The Central Government has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). His appointment comes as the tenure of the current Governor, Shaktikanta Das, is set to end.

Shaktikanta Das, who assumed charge as RBI Governor in 2018, had his original term extended by three years in 2021. This extended term concludes on December 10, 2024. Consequently, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Sanjay Malhotra as the 26th Governor of the RBI.

Sanjay Malhotra, a 1990 batch officer of the Rajasthan cadre, will officially assume the position from December 11, 2024, for a term of three years.

This significant decision marks a new phase for the RBI as it continues its pivotal role in shaping India’s monetary and economic policies under the leadership of the new Governor.