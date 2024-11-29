SAREX-2024: Indian Coast Guard Showcases Maritime Search And Rescue Excellence

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully conducted the 11th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-2024) off the Kochi coast, showcasing its expertise in maritime safety and emergency response. The two-day event, inaugurated by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and supervised by Director General S. Paramesh, highlighted India's commitment to maritime security.

This year’s theme, “Enhancing Search and Rescue Capabilities Through Regional Collaboration,” emphasized joint efforts in strengthening safety at sea. The event included workshops, strategic discussions, and a sea exercise witnessed by members of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board and 38 foreign observers from Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs).

A highlight of the exercise was a simulated rescue operation involving a passenger aircraft with 250 onboard, which had lost communication and disappeared from radar 150 nautical miles northwest of Kochi. The operation demonstrated seamless coordination among the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Air Force, Cochin Port Authority, and local emergency services. It featured liferaft drops, passenger evacuations using helicopters, and innovative drone-based lifebuoy deliveries.

The exercise validated standard operating procedures for large-scale rescue efforts, reinforcing India's operational readiness. It also aligned with the nation’s vision of “Security and Growth for All in the Region” (SAGAR), strengthening India’s role as a trusted maritime partner.

The event underscored the importance of regional collaboration and India’s proactive approach to ensuring maritime safety in the Indo-Pacific.