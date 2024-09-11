Satirical play ‘Girgit’ staged

Dhenkanal: Satirical play ‘Girgit,’ which exposes hypocrisy in society and how people change their colours, was staged by Alternative Rhythm Theatre at Dhenkanal Town Hall on the occasion of 11th Foundation Day of the organisation.

”Girgit”was directed by playwright Dinesh Dash, winner of several awards at the National and State levels for promoting art and culture through plays. Before “Girgit” was staged, Dinesh Dash briefed the audience on the play. Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, Regional Director Anand Pradhan appreciated the efforts of the organisation.

The play highlights how health and education have become expensive and entrepreneurs have bid farewell to ethics in the health sector.Similarly, huge amount of money is spent on advertisements to promote English-based education in schools and ignoring indigenous culture in syllabus.

Students from classes I to X enacted different characters in the play. Organisation chairperson Puspalata Rath and vice-president Manohar Satpathy also spoke on the Biranchi Sethoccasion.