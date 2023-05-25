Satyendar Jain shifted to LNJP after slipping in Tihar washroom

New Delhi: Jailed AAP leader and former Minister of Health in the Delhi government, Satyendar Jain, on Thursday was shifted to LNJP from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital following a mishap he met in the Tihar Jail washroom, an official said on Thursday.

According to a prison official, around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jain slipped in the bathroom and fell on the floor of the hospital at central jail No. 7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness.

"He was then examined by the doctors. Vitals were normal. He was further referred to the DDU Hospital as he complained about pain in his back, left leg and shoulder," said a prison official.

According to sources in AAP, Jain's condition had deteriorated after a debilitating injury from a fall in the jail washroom, which had also occurred last week, resulting in a spinal injury leaving him in excruciating pain.

"A closer examination of Jain's medical condition reveals a troubling array of ailments. He suffers from acute lumbar pain, causing vertigo and chronic lower back pain due to a slipped disc. The pain radiates throughout his lower limbs, leaving him with a constant tingling sensation and decreased mobility," a party source said.

"A recent MRI conducted on May 3 shows degeneration in all intervertebral discs of Jain leading the doctors to advise urgent spinal/vertebral surgery and proper post-operative care. However, Jain has been placed as No. 416 on a waiting list by jail authorities, and is expected to be able to undergo the surgery only after a further five months," the party source claimed.

It has been learnt that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were "extremely concerned" about Jain's health.

"The general opinion among AAP leaders is that Jain's situation extends beyond the boundaries of politics or differences. It reaches into the core of our shared humanity. The emotional turmoil and physical anguish that he endures stir the deepest sympathies within everyone," a party source said.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had expressed concern over Jain's health situation, and criticised the Central government for targeting AAP leaders.

"The person who worked tirelessly day and night to provide excellent treatment and promote good health to the public is now being targeted by a dictator who seeks to eliminate this virtuous individual," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This dictator is solely focused on his own agenda, disregarding the welfare of others. His self-centered nature blinds him from seeing the bigger picture. However, it is important to remember that a higher power oversees everything. God, in His infinite wisdom, will ensure justice prevails for all," he wrote.

"I offer my prayers to God for Satyendar ji's swift recovery. May God grant the strength to confront and overcome these challenging circumstances," he further wrote on Twitter.

"The person who gave good health to the people of Delhi is today fighting against the atrocities of a dictatorial government by risking his life. Today, Jain is allowed to be treated like this. In future, no common man will dream of serving the country. The whole country is praying for Jain," AAP leader Raghav Chadha said in a tweet.