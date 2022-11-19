Satyendra Jain receiving VIP treatment in Jail is being viral, post video release BJP attacked AAP

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case, is in trouble.On Saturday, A cctv footage went viral on social media has revealed that Satyendra Jain, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, is seen enjoying a massage in his barrack in the jail.

In the viral footage, Satyendar Jain can be seen getting a massage inside his cell. An unidentified man is seen massaging minister Satyendar Jain's leg and body in the jail cell.The ED has complained to the court about this and has handed over the CCTV footage of the jail to the court.

After the footage surfaced, the Aam Aadmi Party has come under the target of the Bharatiya Janata Party.The BJP has alleged that Satyendar Jain is getting VIP treatment in jail.

Bjp's spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, tweeted a video of Satyendar Jain being massaged in prison, calling her a violation of prison rules.In the video, Satyendra Jain is seen getting a foot massage.On the basis of this video, BJP said that Satyendar Jain is getting pleasure instead of punishment in jail.The BJP says that the AAP government has violated jail rules.Apart from Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri has also attacked aap.





So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn't got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt



As per the previous reports,Four jail officials and staff, including the jail superintendent, have been suspended for providing facilities to Satyendar Jain in the jail.At the same time, more than 35 jail officers and personnel has been changed.