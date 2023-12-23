Saurabh Bhardwaj clarified on alleged irregularities in purchasing medicines for the government hospital

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been accused of yet another scam. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has now accused the Kejriwal government of wrongdoing in the purchase of medicines for government hospitals. In this regard, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the CBI to conduct an investigation against the Kejriwal government. Following the Lieutenant Governor's allegation, the Aam Aadmi Party gave a clarification today.

AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, by sharing old letters on social media platform X, stated that "the purchase of medicines by the CPA is under DGHS, and the department is with the Health Secretary." I requested LG sir (VK Saxena) to suspend these two officers two months ago, but nothing happened. If so much corruption is happening, then LG Sir and the Central Government should suspend them. What is the point of keeping it?"

Bhardwaj went on to say that the health secretary does not obey, despite repeated verbal and written orders. The accountability of the officers is no longer on the Minister and the elected government. On 9.3.2023, I became a minister and was told to audit the drugs on 21.3.2023. I also sent a reminder, and I asked again in writing in July, but no action had been taken. Despite our recommendation, no action was taken against these officers, so now it is appropriate to take action against those officers. Why is the central government saving such officers? We really don't know. However, we have also filed a petition with the Supreme Court.

Following the allegations, Saurabh Bhardwaj also held a press conference on Saturday in which he stated that, "I cannot test the medicines myself, but I can give instructions for this, and I have done so."I said that an officer is not doing his job correctly and that action should be done against him, but the Center is not prepared to do so. I also addressed a letter to the Lieutenant Governor about it, but he isn't interested in looking into it...If wrong medicines are coming and people's lives are in danger, then why is that person still in his seat? He should have been removed by now...'

