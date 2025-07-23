Sawan Shivratri: Choppers shower flower at prominent Shiva temples and devotees in Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur: In the spiritual month of Sawan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Uttar Pradesh government went beyond traditional arrangements at Shiva temples to honour the devotees in a special way.

A grand flower shower was organised on the auspicious occasion of Sawan Shivratri, which saw helicopters showering petals on major Shiva temples in Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar and other places, offering a heartfelt tribute to the unwavering faith of thousands of worshippers.

Similar aerial flower showers were also carried out across various locations in Uttar Pradesh during the Sawan month to honour 'Kanwariyas' and Lord Shiva devotees.

In Gorakhpur, the flower shower from helicopters was conducted over prominent temples, including the Gorakhnath Temple, the ancient Mansarovar Temple, Mukteshwar Nath Temple, Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple, Munjeshwar Nath Temple in Bhauwapar, Moteshwar Shiva Temple in Pipraich, and the Tameshwar Nath Temple in Sant Kabir Nagar, creating a deeply spiritual and memorable experience for the worshippers.

Earlier in the day, the Goraksha Peethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek at the ancient Mansarovar Temple in Andhiyari Bagh, where he invoked blessings from Lord Shiva for the happiness and prosperity of the state residents.

CM Yogi performed Rudrabhishek with water, cow milk, and sugarcane juice, and offered sacred items such as bilva patra, lotus flowers, durva grass, and various other traditional offerings to Mahadev.

The ritual was conducted by the learned priests of the Gorakhnath Temple, who chanted the Mahamantras from the Rudrashtadhyayi of the Shukla Yajurveda Samhita.

Following the Rudrabhishek, the Chief Minister performed havan and aarti, accompanied by the resonant chanting of Vedic mantras. He prayed to Mahadev for a life of good health, happiness, prosperity, and peace for the people of the state.



