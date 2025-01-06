Live
SBI launches cleanliness drive
Ahead of 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here from January 8 to 10, State Bank of India conducted a special mass cleanliness drive in association with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation at three places in Badagada High School area, Rajpath and near Jharpada Jail here on Sunday.
Staff of RBO Bhubaneswar North, Badagada, Rajpath, Laxmisagar, Jharpada, Bomikhal and Rasulgarh GGP Colony branches participated. Local corporators and sanitary staff of the area also participated. DGM (B&O), AO, Bhubaneswar, Prasant Kumar, LDM Agrawal and RM Bhubaneswar North Anil Kumar Mishra attended the programme.
