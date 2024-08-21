  • Menu
SBI Officers' Assn celebrates 47th Foundation Day

SBI Officers’ Assn celebrates 47th Foundation Day
State Bank of India Officers’ Association, Bhubaneswar circle,celebrated its 47th Foundation Day at their head office here on Monday.

Bhubaneswar: State Bank of India Officers’ Association, Bhubaneswar circle,celebrated its 47th Foundation Day at their head office here on Monday. Fellow comrades and leaders of yesteryear participated. A series of philanthropic activities was organised underscoring their commitment to community service.

The celebrations kicked off with the distribution of 130 backpacks to students of Bhima Bhoi Blind School in Unit 3, Bhubaneswar. This initiative was made possible due to thesupport of the headmistress and teachers, who played a pivotal role inensuring the event’s success.During the backpack distribution, general secretary Arun Kumar Bishoyi encouraged the children to look beyond their limitations.

The members of SBIOA Bhubaneswar circle organised a food driveprogramme at “Ashraay,” a destitute home. Around 70 elderly and destitutewereserved lunch and dinner. The initiative was atestament to the association’s ongoing dedication to serving the underprivileged.

